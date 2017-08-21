Amy Roloff & Boyfriend Spend Quality Time With ‘Little People’ Mom’s Kids After Nasty Feud thumbnail

Amy Roloff & Boyfriend Spend Quality Time With ‘Little People’ Mom’s Kids After Nasty Feud

The reality star began dating the businessman in January.

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s relationship is heating up — and now he’s becoming part of the family! The duo watched the solar eclipse with her children, and RadarOnline.com has all the details. Click through these slides to get the latest on the Little People, Big World couple!
Amy, 52, posted a video on her Instagram story of her family gathering in Oregon to watch the solar eclipse.

Chris, 54, was in the video — as were Jeremy and Audrey Roloff!
Tori and Jackson were also in the video, and Zach was nearby.
Amy’s friend Lisa also watched the eclipse with them.
Their whole crew posed for a picture too!
Chris and Amy began dating in January after she finalized her divorce  from Matt Roloff. Matt is now dating his assistant, Caryn Chandler.
Jeremy and Audrey weren’t supportive of their relationship at first, as divorce goes against their Christian beliefs.
But, they’ve all become a happy family again as they celebrated Molly’s wedding together.
Do you think Chris and Amy's relationship will last? Sound off in the comments!

