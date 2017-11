Amber Portwood may be pregnant. Now, Radar can exclusively reveal that the Andrew Glennon! RadarOnline.com broke the news thatmay be pregnant. Now, Radar can exclusively reveal that the Teen Mom OG star is expecting a child with new boyfriend

"It was totally unexpected, but she is really excited," a source close to Portwood, 27, told Radar. "She's been feeling really sick lately, but her spirits are good." Photo credit: Getty Images

Portwood, who is currently two months pregnant , told her loved ones. "She told her friends and family about the pregnancy a few weeks ago," the insider said. "They all had a good reaction." Photo credit: Instagram

Radar broke the news earlier today that Portwood may be expecting a child with Glennon. "There are rumors around town that Amber is pregnant," a source told Radar. Photo credit: Instagram

The MTV star checked in with concerned fans in October by tweeting, "Hi loves! I know I've been MIA however I just want to say I'm happier than ever and focusing on family." Photo credit: Instagram

Portwood began dating producer Glennon, 33, while filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-fiancé Matt Baier. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska and Briana DeJesus all welcomed babies this year. Portwood is the latest Teen Mom star to welcome a new addition. Teen Mom 2 starsandall welcomed babies this year.