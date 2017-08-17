Upgrade! Meet Amber Portwood’s Hollywood Boyfriend After Dumping Deadbeat Matt Baier

Portwood debuted her new boyfriend Andrew Glennon on Instagram with a photo of him holding a rose.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed the two met while Portwood was in Los Angeles to film Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition with her ex-fiancé. The website claims Glennon, 33, lives in Los Angeles and works in TV production

Portwood’s new man has style! In one of Glennon’s photos, he’s sporting a hat and aviator sunglasses.

Glennon will appear in front of the cameras when he makes his debut on Teen Mom OG. As Radar reported, Portwood and Glennon were spotted filming for the MTV series at an Indianapolis, Indiana, marina earlier this month.

Portwood’s ex-fiancé exclusively revealed to Radar his thoughts on the new relationship. “The most important thing is Amber is happy and safe,” Baier, 46, said. “Amber and I were inseparable for over 3 years and we built a life together. When you love somebody that much, all you want is for that person to be happy. I support all good decisions Amber makes.”

Although he “ wishes her new relationship well ,” he admits learning about her new romance has been hard. “It’s over forever so there is going to be a degree of sadness,” he said. “But Amber and I are very close still, we have always been the best of friends. So she knows I am always here if she needs me and has my support.”

As Radar reported, Baier has been involved in multiple scandals throughout their relationship. He was accused of having at least nine children with seven different women. Five women sued Baier for overdue child support payments in an Indiana court, but the cases were dismissed.