‘Alaskan Bush’ Star Josh Brown Drops $55K On Massive Luxury Boat

Bam Bam Brown has been planning his exit from Alaskan Bush People for quite some time now, as Radar has obtained a contract signed in 2016 that proves he and secret producer girlfriend, Allison Kagan, purchased a massive luxury liner that is getting ready to set sail to the Bahamas!

Ami Brown's According to the Bill of Sale issued by the U.S. Coast Guard Department of Homeland Security, Brown purchased the vessel in Nov. 2016 – more than six months prior to ABP matriarch's confession that she was battling deadly stage 3 cancer

"Joshua bought the 100-foot passenger vessel and named it the Osprey," a source who was involved with the sale of the boat told Radar. "It used to be called the Mark Twain and before that it was called the Majestic Lady when it was constructed in 1986."

"Allison was with Joshua when they came to look at it and she took lots of pictures," the insider told Radar.

"Josh told the sellers that he was in the production business ," the source told Radar. "No one knew at the time that he was a reality star, but everyone wondered how he scored such a beautiful woman."

"He said he was taking the boat to the Bahamas to restore it. The owner was asking $225,000 for the boat. But the owner really wanted to sell it and after he gutted it. Joshua said he would give him $55,000 cash! Of course, the owner accepted his generous offer. He just really wanted to get rid of it," the source told Radar.