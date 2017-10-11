Beverly Hillbillies! ‘Alaskan Bush’ Family Living In $2.7 Million 90210 Mansion

Filming for Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People
is on an indefinite hold as matriarch Ami Brown continues to battle lung cancer
! However, as the 54-year-old wife of Billy Bush
, 64, and mother of seven fights, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the Bush family is living in the lap of luxury. Click through 13 photos to see inside their new $2.7 million Beverly mansion, which boasts 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a master suite equipped with a Jacuzzi and an in-ground pool!
This 3,382 square-foot home was built in 1976 in the exclusive Beverly Glen area of Beverly Hills, Calif. It’s location is ideal for Ami and family, as it is only minutes from UCLA Medical Center.
The house was remodeled recently after being sold to an undisclosed owner late last year. As showcased by this gorgeous modern living room, the home is a far cry from their wild Alaskan headquarters, Browntown!
Ami’s youngest daughter Rain
has been keeping her fans updated
with as much information regarding her mother’s condition as possible.
Photo credit: Instagram/@heroofkirrkwell
Rain posted this photo a couple weeks ago on her Snapchat of her rehab-vet brother Matt Brown, 35,
who has been supporting his mother and staying out of trouble since the family moved to southern California.
Ami, on the other hand, is not doing so well. As her condition continues to worsen, Ami is surrounded by her entire family, with the exception of son Noah, 24, and his fiancé Rhain
, who were recently spotted in Idaho.
The family is has plenty of room to bond while soaking up the sun.
Aside from the 14 rooms inside the home, it also has a huge backyard. However, there will not be any hunting here.
The kitchen features gorgeous hard-wood floors and is surely large enough for the entire Brown clan to eat together.
The master bathroom in this home has a stand-up shower, Jacuzzi bathtub and marble countertops and floors.
Billy and his ailing wife can find some serenity in this bright and sun-filled master bedroom.
As previously reported exclusively by Radar, prior to this home the family lived in another rental mansion on the outskirts of Beverly Hills
. Their previous abode was also featured on the past season of Alaskan Bush People
.
What do you think the Brown family’s new Beverly Hills home? Tell us your thought below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.