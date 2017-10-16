Exposed! 7 Shocking Secrets ‘Alaskan Bush’ Ami Brown Is Taking To The Grave

Ami Brown’s Alaskan Bush People matriarch’s stage four cancer is worsening and, according to the 54-year-old reality star, she stands less than “three percent chance of survival.” Now, as the Brown family prepares for the worst, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Ami holds the key to some of the family’s darkest mysteries — and she will likely take them with her to the grave. Click through seven of the most shocking family secrets that may forever be unanswered.

After leaving Texas and heading to Alaska, Billy reportedly fell into a deep coma. According to his own account, he had to be airlifted to Seattle and was treated for failing lungs and kidney, as well as brain damage. According to the father-of-seven, he slowly recovered from the mysterious illness and returned to the bush in Prince of Wales Island. But, to this day, Billy’s mysterious illness has never been exposed.

Les Branson, said that their 84-year-old mother, Earlene Branson, is “heartbroken” over the fact that she may Billy destroyed them.” However, Les, himself, once was quoted as saying that Ami did reach out to her family 10 years ago. In a birthday card to her mother, Ami allegedly wrote, “We’re going to come see you on Billy’s book signing tour, we’ll come down and see you,.” Les revealed. Ami Brown’s brother,, said that their 84-year-old mother,, is “heartbroken” over the fact that she may lose her daughter without getting a chance to say goodbye . According to Les, “We have sent so many letters over the years anddestroyed them.” However, Les, himself, once was quoted as saying that Ami did reach out to her family 10 years ago. In a birthday card to her mother, Ami allegedly wrote, “We’re going to come see you on Billy’s book signing tour, we’ll come down and see you,.” Les revealed.

According to Ami — who married husband Billy Brown, now 64, when she was only 15-years-old — she grew up in an abusive home, which is why she was so quick to leave Texas for a new life with Billy. However, to this day, Ami’s mother and brother both adamantly deny these claims. Instead, Les insisted that Billy took complete control over Ami after they met and, allegedly, told Les that “Ami belongs to him now.”

In 2007, Billy released a novel called, “One Wave At A Time.” After publication, Billy and Ami allegedly met with producers for Discovery about turning the book, which is oddly similar to Alaskan Bush People, into a documentary. Although the book depicts a family very similar to the Brown family, Billy and Ami denied that they, in fact, faked their family’s misfortune for fame

As fans know, the Alaskan Bush People family allegedly lived in Browntown, which was set to be completely isolated from the rest of Alaska. However, during season 1 of the show, Alaskan Dispatch News published an article that contained neighbor’s complaints about the loud noise caused by production, which was only blocks away from a local pizza joint. In fact, as Radar reported, the Brown’s didn’t actually LIVE in Browntown at all ! In actuality, they lived in nearby hotels — far, far away from the Bush!

Joshua Brown were “ According to the Juneau Empire, “The stars of the reality TV show Alaskan Bush People admitted to lying about their residency and absenses from the state on their Permanent Fund Dividend applications from 2010 to 2013.” Subsequently, as Radar reported, Billy and sonwere “ sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to unsworn falsification in the 2nd degree.” Even though they never served jail time, did Ami not know what was REALLY going on?