Exposed! 7 Shocking Secrets ‘Alaskan Bush’ Ami Brown Is Taking To The Grave

Ami Brown’s brother, Les Branson
, said that their 84-year-old mother, Earlene Branson
, is “heartbroken” over the fact that she may lose her daughter without getting a chance to say goodbye
. According to Les, “We have sent so many letters over the years and Billy
destroyed them.” However, Les, himself, once was quoted as saying that Ami did reach out to her family 10 years ago. In a birthday card to her mother, Ami allegedly wrote, “We’re going to come see you on Billy’s book signing tour, we’ll come down and see you,.” Les revealed.