Chelsea Houska‘s baby daddy Adam Lind continues to struggle with addiction after testing positive for meth earlier this year. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom 2 dad refuses to enter rehab.
'It's Bad!' Chelsea Houska's Baby Daddy Adam Lind Refuses Rehab Amid Drug Addiction
Houska, the mother of his older daughterAubree, has been open about his substance abuse issues. "I am glad I took precautions and he isn't allowed to drive with her," Houska said of Lind, who has supervised visitation with their daughter. "Before that there was no proof. You know you are making the right decision, but you question it."
The temporary protection order has been granted until their upcoming court hearing on December 5. Radar has attempted to contact Lind for comment.
