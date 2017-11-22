‘It’s Bad!’ Chelsea Houska’s Baby Daddy Adam Lind Refuses Rehab Amid Drug Addiction thumbnail

‘It’s Bad!’ Chelsea Houska’s Baby Daddy Adam Lind Refuses Rehab Amid Drug Addiction

An insider says the 'Teen Mom 2' dad is 'so far off the deep end.'

Chelsea Houska‘s baby daddy Adam Lind continues to struggle with addiction after testing positive for meth earlier this year. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom 2 dad refuses to enter rehab.

"It's bad," a source close to Lind told Radar. "He's so far off the deep end that his friends can't even be around him anymore."
Although loved ones have urged the troubled MTV star to check into rehab, the insider claimed, "He won't go."
After splitting from girlfriend of three years Stasia Huber, Lind has allegedly been in a sexual relationship with multiple women. "He runs to them when he wants a fix," the source said.
Lind tested positive for methamphetamines and amphetamines after Taylor Halbur, the mother of his youngest daughter Paislee, demanded he take a court-ordered drug test after she suspected he was using.
Houska, the mother of his older daughter Aubree, has been open about his substance abuse issues. "I am glad I took precautions and he isn't allowed to drive with her," Houska said of Lind, who has supervised visitation with their daughter. "Before that there was no proof. You know you are making the right decision, but you question it."
In Huber's restraining order against Lind, which she filed on November 7, she discussed his drug use. "While under the influence of drugs, alcohol and steroids, he fractured my forearm, locked me in the house saying I couldn't leave, smashed my phone and once he realized what he had done, he broke down crying and took me to the ER," she wrote. "We broke up for a while after that."
She blamed his drug use for his "paranoid" and "edgy" behavior. "When I moved out, it seems things have gotten worse with the drugs and desperation," she admitted.
The temporary protection order has been granted until their upcoming court hearing on December 5. Radar has attempted to contact Lind for comment.
