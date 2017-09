‘Dance Moms’ Fakery! Abby Lee Miller’s Ex-Student Chloe Blasts Series For Bad Editing

Lukasiak ended up leaving the series after season four. “I was seen as too slow,” she said in her book, which will be released on January 23, 2018. “People didn’t seem to believe in me as a dancer anymore. It was all really disheartening, and it crushed my spirit and my passion for dance. The show had become too intense for me – and for my mom, too.” After family meetings, they decided to leave the show