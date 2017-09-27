‘Dance Moms’ Fakery! Abby Lee Miller’s Ex-Student Chloe Blasts Series For Bad Editing

Chloe Lukasiak revealed Abby Lee Miller’s reign of terror while appearing on Dance Moms, but her ex-dance coach’s harsh treatment wasn’t the only down side of appearing on the series. In Lukasiak’s tell-all book exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, she exposes the show’s fakery. revealed’s reign of terror while appearing on Dance Moms, but her ex-dance coach’s harsh treatment wasn’t the only down side of appearing on the series. In Lukasiak’s tell-all book exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, she exposes the show’s fakery. Photo credit: Getty/Backgrid

“It was a little weird when the episodes began airing, though,” Lukasiak, 16, wrote in an early edition of Girl On Pointe: Chloe’s Guide to Taking on The World. “I was like: ‘Whoa, I can see myself on the TV and I can see myself in the mirror at the same time!’” Photo credit: abby lee miller student chloe lukasiak dance moms fakery

But the joy of appearing on the small screen quickly faded when Lukasiak noticed bad editing. “I remember this one day when there was this crazy fight,” she penned. “On the episode about that day the scene just showed me with a blank expression on my face. But I can vividly remember a million thoughts and emotions were swirling through my head.” Photo credit: FameFlynet

She continued of the show’s fakery, “There were other times when I would be crying on the episode, even though I couldn’t remember crying that week at all.” Photo credit: Getty Images

After the first few episodes of season one, Lukasiak “kind of stopped watching.” “I’ve already lived this, I don’t need to see it again,” she explained. Photo credit: Getty Images

As Radar previously reported, Lukasiak opened up about her time under Miller while on the series. She described the show as “ constant, constant pressure. ” The girls would film every week from Tuesdays to Saturdays. Students who had a solo, duet or trio would be pulled out of school early. On Fridays, they would board a plane or bus to travel to the competitions. Photo credit: Getty Images

“After four seasons, the show began to take its toll on me,” she penned. “The arguments I mentioned? It wasn’t just the moms fighting anymore; the girls got involved, too. I got involved.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Lukasiak ended up leaving the series after season four. “I was seen as too slow,” she said in her book, which will be released on January 23, 2018. “People didn’t seem to believe in me as a dancer anymore. It was all really disheartening, and it crushed my spirit and my passion for dance. The show had become too intense for me – and for my mom, too.” After family meetings, they decided to leave the show Photo credit: FameFlynet