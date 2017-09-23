Back On! Jenelle Evans Preps For Wedding After Calling It Off Last Night In Big Fight

After calling off her wedding the night before the ceremony in a massive fight with fiancé David Eason, Jenelle Evans’ nuptials are now moving forward, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm.

On Saturday morning, handlers were preparing the Teen Mom 2 star’s North Carolina property for the nuptials, an insider told Radar.

In another indication, the 25-year-old mother of three posted a photo of face creams and masks on Snapchat with the message, “wedding preparations.”

It's almost the 24 hour countdown for the wedding! #EvansToEason #MTV @j_evans1219 A post shared by MTV Teen Mom ️️ (@officialmtvteenmom) on Sep 22, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

As Radar exclusively reported last night, Evans screamed at Eason for working on their home instead of pampering her the night before their ceremony.

She then slammed her engagement ring on a backyard table and called the whole celebration off.

“You’re not giving a f**k what I feel,” she fumed at her fiancé “No, I’m done, you can have the ring!”

But Eason defended himself in an interview with Radar. “When I’m out here working constantly, every f***ing minute of the day, she’s sitting around,” he said. “This place looks different every day. It’s all because of me. These people wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for me.”

For more on the explosive reality star’s wild weekend, keep reading Radar.

