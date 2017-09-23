Ex-Scientologist Claims Leader David Miscavige Wanted To Coddle Tom Cruise

A former top Scientologist, Janis Grady, has told all about Tom Cruise and the church’s leader David Miscavige in an explosive new interview.

Grady claimed to the Daily Mail that Miscavigne’s meltdown over the lack of preparation for a Tom Cruise visit with his then-wife Nicole Kidman caused her to flee the controversial church!

Once one of L Ron Hubbard’s elite “Commodore Messengers,” Grady, 61, claimed that she left Scientology after Miscavige, 57, berated underlings over the Cruise incident. In an interview about her new memoir, Commodore’s Messenger: A Child Adrift in the Scientology Sea Organization, Grady told how Scientology allegedly destroyed her family.

PHOTOS: Tom Cruise’s 21-Year-Old DJ Son Spinning Out Of Control — CAUGHT Cavorting With Semi-Clad Women

She said that on an August night 27 years ago, Miscavige berated her and other Scientology members for damage caused by a sudden summer storm that had flooded the church’s 500-acre compound in Hemet, California. The storm damage had ruined special villas that had been prepared for an imminent visit Cruise and Kidman.

Miscavige is reportedly a close friend of Cruise, the most famous member of Scientology.

The leader’s rant caused Grady to snap, she wrote in her book.

According to Grady, other members of the Sea Org, the church’s administrative ‘clergy,’ got on buses to return to the base for a 24-hour clean-up of the villas meant for Cruise, now 55, and Kidman.

But the harsh Miscavige order caused Grady and her husband Paul to throw their belongings into their car and drive away from Scientology for good. “They just kept driving,” as the Daily Mail reported.

PHOTOS: Packing On The Pounds? Tom Cruise UNRECOGNIZABLE In New Photos

Also in her memoir, Grady has described how she worked for Scientology from the age of 11 on, by Hubbard’s side, six hours a day nearly every day for eight years.

Former King of Queens star Leah Remini has described the church’s alleged tough treatment of members on her A & E reality show.

Celebrities in Scientology, however, are allegedly treated lavishly and some church rules don’t apply to them, Remini and others have asserted.

Remini has ripped Cruise as a bad person. The actress has also dished that Jada Pinkett Smith played hide and seek with Cruise and is a member of Scientology, which Pinkett Smith has denied, while admitting she has studied Dianetics along with other religions.

PHOTOS: John Travolta On ‘American Crime Story’ Set Amid ‘Fake’ Marriage Rumors & Scientology Scandals

The Church of Scientology told the Daily Mail about the new interview, “Janis Grady has not been a member of the Church of Scientology for nearly thirty years.

“We have not read her book and so are not in a position to confirm or deny any of its contents, but the false allegations you raise are contrary to our archive records…and do not represent in any way the Church today.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.