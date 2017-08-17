Terror In Barcelona! Van Slams Into Pedestrians — At Least 13 DEAD

On Wednesday evening, a white van rammed into dozens of people on Los Ramblas — a very popular tourist street in Barcelona, Radaronline.com has learned.

According to the Catalan police, there are “a number of deaths and many injuries.” Local cops tweeted, “there has just been a massive trampling on the Ramblas in Barcelona by a person with a van. There are injured.”

Local reports say at least 13 people have died. Several others are in critical condition, and have been rushed to the hospital. At least two injured victims remain on the ground.

A witness tweeted out a picture of the bloody scene soon following the attack.

The perpetrators who drove the van into a crowd then went into a nearby Turkish restaurant, where they are holding hostages. Some of the hostages have reportedly been released.

Survivors were seen running away from the attack, and police say a stampede occurred.

“All of a sudden it was real kind of chaos… people just started running screaming, There was kind of a mini stampede,” Ethan Spibey who was at the scene during the attack told Sky News.

Everyone has been instructed to remain inside as assailants remain on the loose in a continued hostage situation.

Story developing.

