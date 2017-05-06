Charlie Sheen Says He Suffered ‘Borderline Dementia’ On Old HIV Drugs

Charlie Sheen’s desperate battle with HIV has caused other health worries, he told Daily Mail Online.

Radar broke the news of the former Two and a Half Men star’s HIV-positive status in 2015.

And now, Sheen has said his old HIV medication left him with “borderline dementia” but a new experimental drug in a clinical trial has made the bad symptom vanish.

Sheen, 51, told Daily Mail Online on Friday that he did not have symptoms of dementia until he started taking his first regime of drugs to suppress his HIV.

But those symptoms disappeared after he joined a phase III clinical trial for PRO-140, an experimental injection designed to replace standard antiretroviral therapy (ART).

The actor, 51, started taking PRO-140 in May of last year.

He said to Daily Mail Online that he felt an emotional and physical transformation when he switched from “that cocktail of drugs” to his weekly treatment.

On the old drugs, Sheen cited borderline dementia, the symptoms of which could include memory disorders, personality changes, and impaired reasoning.

In an interview with Daily Mail Online on Friday night, Sheen said hefeels much than when he had been on his previous medication, commenting, “It’s impossibly amazing. I think about how I felt on the day and how I feel today. Wow. Talk about a transformation. One minute you’re on the road to perdition, the next you’re on the road to providence. It’s amazing.

“I’m so grateful that those cocktail drugs exist and did when I came down with the virus.

“But living on that cocktail it affects your health, your body, it psychologically affects you.

“I thought for sure I’d be stuck on that cocktail forever, but look at me now,” Sheen said.

PRO-140 is an “entry and fusion inhibitor” that is injected weekly. It is made from an antibody, rather than synthetic chemicals.

It is one of many attempts to find treatment that does away with the side effects of current anti-HIV drugs, including fatigue, disorientation and memory loss.

Experts says entry and fusion inhibitors protect cells in the immune system from HIV infection.

After successful results with PRO-140, it is now reportedly being studied by the FDA for approval.

It’s been a long and shocking health road for Sheen. And Radar has caught Sheen in lies about his HIV status.

After denying that he ever considered suicide following his HIV diagnosis, the actor confessed live on air that he wanted to “eat a bullet” when he first discovered the truth about his health crisis.

