‘Jealous’ Kim Tries To Steal Beyonce’s Baby Spotlight

While the Bey Hive was buzzing yesterday about Beyonce’s shocking baby news, RadarOnline.com has learned that Kim Kardashian was busy with her own plan to steal back the spotlight!

“Kim was shocked at the Beyonce news and she was totally checking it out and seeing how many people like the post,” an insider told Radar. “Then when her friend Chrissy Teigen started Tweeting that she was best friends with Beyonce, she was actually hurt and worried.”

As Radar has reported, there is a longstanding rivalry between Queen Bey and Kardashian, 36, and according to an insider, Kardashian is not letting it go anytime soon!

“That’s why she started Tweeting,” the source told Radar. “She thinks she’s a bigger star than Beyonce. She is the biggest star in the world.” And it was time to remind her fans.

The first attempt came right after Beyonce announced the news. Kardashian took to her Twitter to share with her fans that she had finally updated her app, Kim Kardashian Hollywood!

Had to change up my look in #KimKardashianGame! Have you guys seen the latest update? @KKHOfficial pic.twitter.com/2vXCdMfWZ5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2017

“Had to change up my look in #KimKardashianGame! Have you guys seen the latest update? @KKHOfficial,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

Seeing that had not done anything to put a dent in Beyonce’s big news, the KUWTK wife of Yeezy rapper, Kanye West, tried yet again – by announcing that she and pal, Chrissy Tiegen, were starting their own book club.

Hey @lala join the book club with @chrissyteigen , @jenatkinhair & I. This book is a life changer — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

“So guys….. @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club!,” Kardashian posted. Sadly, no massive celebrations erupted like she was hoping.

But that’s not all! Earlier in the day, Kardashian misled fans to believe that she and West, 39, were ALSO expecting another child together. When a fan asked it it were true, however, Kardashian quickly shot it down.

“While everyone was tweeting and sending congratulations to Beyonce and Jay Z, Kim and Kanye did not say one word about it on their social media,” the source told Radar.

“The fact that Beyonce is going to have more kids than Kim once her twins are born absolutely drives Kim nuts!”

“Kim was totally trying to steal Beyonce’s baby thunder yesterday.”

As Radar reported, Kardashian and West – like Beyonce and Jay Z – hit several rough patches in their superstar union this year, leading many to believe that the two were headed for a messy divorce.

But it seems that one sure-fire way to get over a slump is by getting another baby bump!

“Kim is going to try harder than ever right now to get pregnant because she is constantly searching for a way to one up Beyonce,” the insider claimed. “She seems so jealous that Beyonce is more famous than she is. It doesn’t seem like Kim will ever, be okay with that.”

