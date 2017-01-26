‘Voice’ Divas Duel! Inside Alicia Keys’ Backstage Brawl With Gwen Stefani

There’s a catfight brewing between The Voice season 12 judges Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

As fans of the hit NBC singing reality completion show know, Stefani, 47 — veteran judge Blake Shelton’s lady love — replaced Miley Cyrus as a judge for the upcoming season.

And while most of the cast and crew are super excited for the “Hollaback Girl” to return to the show, Keys, 36 — who forged a tight friendship with Cyrus — is not at all pleased about the switching of the divas!

“Alicia and Gwen have never really liked each other, and have been in competition for most of their lives,” the insider said.

“But because Alicia and Miley got super close last season, Alicia is desperately trying to give Gwen a hard time so she does not return next season!”

What does Stefani’s 40-year-old country crooner boyfriend think of all the drama?

“Blake and Alicia have already had words about this,” the source told Radar.

According to insiders, Stefani has already lodged complaints with the show’s execs about her female competitor.

“Gwen knows that she has more pull that Alicia does, because she has a super solid relationship with all of the executives on the show,” the insider added.

