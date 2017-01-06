Nicki’s Nightmare! Minaj’s Brother Back In Court For Child Rape Case

Nicki Minaj’s older brother will be back in court this month for charges stemming from his 2015 arrest for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The “Super Bass” singer’s brother, Jelani Maraj, and his high-powered attorney, Andrea Zellan, will attend a mandatory court appearance on January 13, related to the shocking case.

Court records show a grand jury indicted Maraj, 38, on first-degree rape involving a perpetrator over the age of 17 with a victim under the age of 13, and sexual conduct against a minor in the first degree – both felony charges – on April 4, 2016.

Maraj is accused of repeatedly raping and sodomizing an unnamed 12-year-old girl for months. According to the indictment, the acts began on April 1, 2015, and continued “until November 30, 2015,” just one day before his arrest. That means he would have committed the sick crimes before and after his August 22, 2015, wedding to Jacqueline Robinson.

After his arrest, his famous family posted his $100,000 bond and sprung him from a Nassau County, New York, holding cell.

Prosecutors reportedly offered him an initial deal of only seven years for a guilty plea, which he and his lawyer rejected. They’ve since amended their offer and raised the minimum to 15 years to life.

Mara’s attorneys have claimed in court documents that the accuser likely had repeated sexual intercourse with another adult male, not Maraj.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Story developing.

