Lamar Odom Makes Bank From His Bust Of A Marriage To Khloe Kardashian!

Lamar Odom may have looked like the big loser after his marriage with Khloe Kardashian imploded, but RadarOnline.com has learned he’s the one laughing all the way to the bank!

“He’s gone from having just a few hundred grand in his checking account to being a multi-millionaire again,” revealed an insider.

The reason for his mega-windfall?

“It’s all thanks to their settlement,” said the insider.

“In the end Khloe didn’t have a choice but to split most of their liquid revenue, even though she fought him to the bitter end.”

One of the reasons recently rehabbed Odom, 37, had such a great negotiating position was because he knew a lot of 32-year-old Kardashian and her family’s most intimate secrets.

“It was the big ace he had up his sleeve all along and he got rewarded for holding out on signing a confidentiality clause until the very end.”

As Radar reported, Kardashian and Odom’s prenup required they split their production company, Khlomar, as well as a joint checking account, while she got to keep clothing, jewelry, collectibles and cash, among other assets.

