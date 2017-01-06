Does Kate Know? Son’s Facility License Revoked After Patients Put In Danger

Is Collin in danger?

After Kate Gosselin confessed that her son was receiving treatment away from home, she assured fans that her troubled preteen was in good hands.

But RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 12-year-old’s Philadelphia-based facility has had its license revoked after a slew of violations and repeated incompetency!

The inpatient treatment center — which Radar has chosen not to name for privacy reasons — broke so many rules this summer, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services revoked their one-year compliance license and reissued a six-month provisional certificate.

According to official government documents, medications were given to patients without permission and in some cases, after prescriptions were discontinued.

At least two staff members failed to complete proper training within 90 days of hire.

Employees also made many administration errors, including neglecting to update patients’ treatment plans and failing obtain their signed consent to release sensitive information.

In one scary incident, a patient cut him or herself in the shower with broken glass, but a doctor neglected to show up to the unit.

Another patient made homicidal threats, but a suicidal/homicidal risk evaluation was not completed. Instead, a doctor had simply signed a blank form.

Reports indicate that the center will only be licensed until late February.

As Radar previously reported, the facility has been sued in the past for allowing patients to escape and others to get into vicious fights.

According to sources, Collin has suffered from extreme anger issues for many years, prompting Kate, 41, to send him to treatment.

“It’s a family experience that we are dealing the best we can with,” she the reality star recently said.

