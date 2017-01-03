Happier New Year? Heather Locklear Addresses Addiction Issues In Rehab

Heather Locklear has confirmed RadarOnline.com’s exclusive report that she’s ready to make some life-changing resolutions — and can hopefully stick to them this time around.

“I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life,” the actress, who has long struggled with addiction issues, said in a statement.

“Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

Locklear, 55, has done several stints in rehab to fight her issues with drug, alcohol, depression and anxiety.

As Radar exclusively reported on Jan. 2, the ex-Melrose Place actress checked into rehab after she suffered a major breakdown over the holidays.

“When she came in, she was drunk and on pills, crying and screaming,” a source at the Cliffside Malibu Rehab Center dished to Radar. “She had to be helped because she was so f****d up!’

Locklear was put in detox so staffers could help rid her system of the potentially deadly cocktail of alcohol and prescription medication.

“Heather’s in a bad place again,” the source said. “Hopefully, this time she’ll get the help she needs.”

