Drug Use & Diva Fits! Bobby Brown’s Ex-Bandmates Uncover Singer’s Biggest Secrets

After the hit new miniseries, The New Edition Story, debuted its first two installments this week on BET, fans were shocked to learn the extent of drama that went on behind the scenes among members Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins.

The show chronicled the group’s transformation from Boston boys to music superstar men, revealing just how many problems they ran into along the way — especially thanks to hot-headed Brown.

In a new segment of Rewind That, the members were interviewed separately about the miniseries, weighing in on what ultimately led to them to vote Brown, who would go on to marry Whitney Houston, out of the band.

“I never lied to them and told them I didn’t want to go solo,” Brown said, defending himself. “They knew I wanted to be solo, but at the same time I was causing so much conflict with the way I performed and the way they performed, and how fast I grew up and how fast they grew up. So it was [only] a matter of time before everything went down.”

El Chapo EXTRADITED To The United States

“He started doing Bobby Brown s**t,” Ralph Tresvant slammed Brown during his sit-down. “He was showing up when he wanted to, not showing up. . .He started being the cat that stopped caring about all of that.”

“I felt constricted,” Brown later told cameras. “And then they would cut my parts. . .I was getting so frustrated with that. I was just angry, I wanted to perform.”

“When Bobby was voted out of the group, it was presented like, ‘This is jeopardizing your whole career. You’re all gonna end up with a broken record deal back in Boston. . .unless he’s gone,'” Ricky Bell chimed in.

“Once I heard they voted me out, that’s when I went home and that’s when I got into some crazy s**t,” Brown confessed of their falling out.

Spice Girls Star Mel B Reconciles With Heartbroken Mom After A Decade-Long Feud

As Radar readers know, the 47-year-old has a long history of drug use and addiction, which even bled into his tumultuous relationship with Whitney Houston.

Houston admitted in numerous interviews that she and Brown binged on drugs and fought viciously thorughout their marriage.

According to Brown’s memoir, Every Little Step, the R&B star first saw his then-wife doing drugs before their wedding ceremony in 1992, describing her as “hunched over a bureau snorting a line of coke.”

Brown also denied “leading” Whitney into serious drug use. “It wasn’t me who started her,” he insisted. “I take my part and I take it hard for me even being a part of it, but we all have our own minds and some of us are stronger than others.”

Leading up to The New Edition Story’s premiere, Brown said the series would show fans, “the good, the bad, and the ugly,” and that they’ve been able to stick together through, “brotherhood, love, and support.”

The New Edition Story: Part Three airs Thursday, Jan. 26, on BET at 9 p.m.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.