Brad Slams Angelina: She Ignores ‘Children’s Best Interest’ In Vicious Fight

Brad Pitt is fighting back against Angelina Jolie in their bitter custody battle, slamming her for ignoring what he believes are the “children’s best interest,” and accusing her of using the public to manipulate the situation.

The Allies star, 53, filed new documents in his nasty court case, asking the judge to reconsider his plea to have their case regarding their six minor children sealed from the public.

In the documents obtained by Radar, Pitt ripped into Jolie, alleging that she “apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in the proceedings.”

He continued to accuse Jolie of using the court to hurt the children instead of helping them.

“Petitioner appears determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest and she is attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children,” Pitt claimed.

Pitt has had supervised visits with Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne but Maddox, 15, had reportedly refused to see his adoptive father.

The World War Z star was also subjected to random drug and alcohol tests following his incident on the private plane that sparked the divorce

Pitt lashed out at Jolie in the court documents, alleging that she was in violation of their agreement, writing: “On Dec 7, Jolie violated evidence code 1152 and made public letters between counsel in the proceeding containing detailed discussions about visitations, custody evaluations and parent conflicting contentions about what is in the children’s best interests.”

The judge set a hearing on January 17, 2017. Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

