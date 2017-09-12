Yolanda Slams Former ‘RHOBH’ Costars In Scathing Tell-All: ‘I Don’t Trust Them!’

Yolanda Hadid tried to play nice with her costars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that she’s telling all on the Housewives’ backstabbing and betrayal in her new memoir!

Hadid, 53, starred on the hit Bravo show for four seasons and left at the end of 2016. But, her time on the show wasn’t always pleasant.

“When I begin filming around March, I have no clue about the vortex of drama I’m about to step into,” she wrote in Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease of her first experience filming.

“The dynamics in this group of women are challenging because they have a lot of history that doesn’t include me,” she explained. “I’ve met Lisa [Vanderpump] two or three times at Mohamed [Hadid]’s house, but I’m not actually friends with any of the women. Interestingly, none of them really care about interacting with me off camera.”

The mom-of-two recalled a nasty experience she had with Taylor Armstrong during the show’s third season in 2012.

“On the last night of filming for the Housewives, we’re at a party to celebrate the opening of Kyle Richards‘ clothing store,” she wrote. “All my cast mates are there. Apparently, Taylor Armstrong was talking behind my back, which I am learning is normal in this group but it doesn’t sit well with me….so I confront Taylor.”

“Out of desperation, I blurt out, ‘You are such an a**hole,'” she recalled. “I’m not sure of her reaction, but I stun myself…after the party, I get in the limo and burst into tears.”

The former model also recalled a time during season four when the cast wasn’t supportive towards her at all.

“One time, the cast and I are doing a magazine shoot at Kyle Richards’ house,” she wrote. “I haven’t driven a driven a car since my accident, so thank God Alberto can take me. I’m having a really bad day with that earth-pulling exhaustion, where I cant even put one foot in front of the other. Rather than go into Kyle’s house, where all the girls are doing hair and makeup, I choose to lie down in the backseat of the car to conserve my energy until they’re ready for me on set.”

“It’s strange to me, because if someone was sitting in my driveway and not feeling well, I would go out and say, ‘How are you? Why don’t you come into the house, take the guest room, and relax until we start?'” she added. “But Brandi Glanville is the only cast mate who comes outside to see me. Nobody else goes near my car, not even to offer a glass of water.”

Hadid noted that around the same time she began to notice that Vanderpump, 56, “seemed to only be [her] friend more when the cameras are rolling and not when they aren’t.” She recalled Vanderpump citing a busy schedule for not visiting her more often off-screen, but she attended David Foster‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame celebration in the middle of the week.

“This is when I realized she is a different kind of friend, a Hollywood friend,” she affirmed.

“Without cameras rolling, I clearly feel the lack of compassion of this group of women,” Hadid wrote of the rest of the cast. “They are my coworkers on a reality TV show, which, although it may seem more glamorous and interesting, is no different from a job at a bank. There, you see your coworkers during business hours and maybe have a coffee with them once in a while, but you don’t share your private life with any of them. This is how it is with the women on the show.”

“I don’t view them as close friends because I’m not intimate with them in any aspect of my life,” she slammed. “I don’t really trust them with my heart because sometimes they become so volatile that I am afraid that anything I share with them can potentially end up on national TV, so I have my guard up.”

Finally, she began a war with her costars on her last season on RHOBH after she heard they were questioning her Lyme diasese diagnosis.

“These women lack much knowledge and consciousness,” she slammed after describing how Lisa Rinna was confused by her Instagram posts (Hadid never named Rinna, but Radar exclusively reported that the soap opera star called her illness into question and got her costars to doubt her disease as well.

“I hear that the women use the word ‘Munchausen’ in relation to my illness during filming,” she added. “That is such a hurtful word, it infuriates me. Why would anyone make such a distorted and untrue statement related to my health journey? Especially in front of my friends and millions of viewers? It’s simply unconscionable that my supposed ‘friends’ doubt and discredit my word on such a delicate and sensitive matter.”

Richards, 48, later apologized for using the word and mended her relationship with Hadid. But, Hadid still left the show at the end of the season.

Now, Hadid is divorced from Foster, 71, and is “focusing” on her Lyme disease recovery.

