Yolanda Hadid’s Ex David Foster Romances Mystery Woman In Rome

David Foster is on the romance move after dumping his wife Yolanda Hadid in the cruelest way, as Radar has reported. The composer was spotted holding hands with a brunette mystery beauty in Rome on Friday. It looked as though the two were very close and the woman appeared to be much younger than Foster, 67.

PHOTOS: Bella Hadid Strips Down Naked For French ‘Vogue’ Cover

Although Foster didn’t seem happy to be caught by photographers, his pretty date smiled for the cameras as the two went on a sightseeing trip in the Italian city. She wore a tight sexy dress that hugged her curves and carried a leather jacket while Foster went casual in a white shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

PHOTOS: TV Fakery, Divorce, Criminal Charges & More: Yolanda Hadid’s Secrets Exposed

The pictures could cause fresh pain for Hadid, 53, after he abruptly ended their marriage. As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Hadid has claimed in her memoir, Foster dropped her over the phone!

She detailed the heartbreaking chat in her new book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, and revealed that Foster left her the day after his birthday. They went to a Lakers game for Foster’s birthday last year in what Hadid thought was a pretty good date night, she wrote. She went to the market the next day, and stopped to call Foster to see if he’d like anything but he was cold on the other end.

PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid Discusses Mother Yolanda’s Battle With Lyme Disease: ‘I’m Very Inspired’

“I’m going out with my daughters. And we need to talk,” she said David told her. “Are you okay? I ask. He mumbles an answer, then quickly ends the conversation,” she wrote in the book. “My stomach sinks and anxiety sets in. Even though I don’t know what he is referring to, my gut tells me that it’s bad.” She asked Foster what was wrong, and he said, “I can’t do this anymore.”

Later that night, they argued and Hadid, who suffers from Lyme disease, said she realized “that he has two separate lives: one with his sick wife and another with his daughters….unfortunately this is the same old ‘Foster Movie’ and I am just the new leading lady.”

The RHOBH star tried to reach out to him with flowers for their November 11 anniversary, and the songwriter sent her a bouquet in return but it was clear their marriage was over.

PHOTOS: TV Fakery, Divorce, Criminal Charges & More: Yolanda Hadid’s Secrets Exposed

Hadid has claimed Foster abandoned her in the middle of her debilitating battle with Lyme disease.

PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid Discusses Mother Yolanda’s Battle With Lyme Disease: ‘I’m Very Inspired’

Foster , who has been married four times, moved on quickly after the split from Hadid, dating actress Elizabeth Hurley. Now, he is touring romantic Rome with another babe!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.