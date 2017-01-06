Psycho Parent Killer Lyle Menéndez Talks 13-Year Marriage From Behind Bars

Despite serving a life sentence in a California prison after he and brother Erik brutally murdered their parents in 1989, Lyle Menéndez has managed to maintain a 13-year marriage from behind bars.

As Radar previously reported, married Rebecca Sneed in 2003 at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California.

Now, at 48, Menéndez recently sat down for an exclusive phone interview with ABC News for the upcoming two-hour special, Truth and Lies: The Menéndez Brothers.

PHOTOS: 30 Celebrities Linked To Violent Deaths

“One thing I’ve learned is that your physical comfort is much less important than your connection with the people around you,” Menéndez said during the call. “I’ve found I can have a healthy marriage that is complicated and built around conversation and finding creative ways to communicate, sharing, without all the props that are normally there in marriage in terms of going out to dinner and having as much intimate time together and so on.”

Lyle, then 21, and Erik, then 18, shot father Jose and mother Kitty execution-style as they enjoyed dessert in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

During their initial separate trials in 1993, the brothers contended they were victims of years of physical and sexual abuse — and only killed to stop the horror. But prosecutors argued the boys, who went on a wild spending spree after the slayings, were driven by greed for their parents’ fortune.

PHOTOS: Severed Spines, Electrocution & More! The Top 10 Worst Theme Park Accidents Exposed

“My own father, he was a person of means and stature, and my mother was sort of a socialite-type person, a country club type person,” Menéndez said of his parents. “No one’s going to intervene in how they raise their family.”

Of course, as Radar readers know, the brothers were ultimately slapped with first-degree murder convictions and two-term life sentences.

“My life is a struggle [to] not be defined by what happened,” he shared of coming to terms with his actions. “I’m at peace with my life growing up. I’m at peace with it, because I’ve just sort of accepted [that] it’s okay not to understand.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.