Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standing By Husband After Cheating Scandal

A cheating scandal isn’t breaking up Ryan Edwards and his wife.Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Standifer revealed over Instagram that the couple is still going strong despite divorce rumors.

“Strength is what we gain from the madness we survive,” Standifer posted on Instagram.

She added, “The things I’ve been through in my life that were meant to break me have made me who I am today.”

Fans responded to the quotes with supportive messages, but she clarified that her and Edwards are not broken up.

“It’s false,” she wrote. “He’s actually right here next to me.”

Standifer exclusively told Radar earlier this week that Edwards “has not moved out” of their home. She added when asked if they’ll file for divorce, “Those are not our plans.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Edwards, 29, was caught sending dirty texts and naked photos to a woman he met over Tinder earlier this month.

After the cheating scandal broke, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Edwards moved out of their home and “mentioned multiple times to multiple people on the crew” that he plans to file for divorce.

Maci Bookout’s ex-fiancé began talking to a woman over tinder on August 12, 2017.

“Why are you on Tinder? I thought you were married,” the woman asked, as Edwards responded, “I am… I still like to have a little fun.”

When she asked, “Are you going to f**k me?” he replied, “Yeah. Come on then.”

Edwards then sent her a never-before-seen selfie and two photos of his penis.

“Send me a picture,” he said. “Send me a sexy one. Let me see how pink it is.” He continued, “Make me hard. Come on. Send me a video… U playing with yourself… Come over I told you I’ll let you sit on my face so I could get u good and wet.”

Two other women from Tennessee came forward to Radar, claiming he reached out to them over Tinder as well. Radar could not verify the new claims at the time.

Edwards and Standifer got married on May 15, 2017. Edwards, who is father to son Bentley, 8, with Bookout, drove them high to their wedding, as he fell asleep at the wheel and slurred his words. He entered rehab for drug abuse after the scene was filmed.

Edwards told Radar of the cheating scandal, “I’m married. Get [the] f**k out of here with the dumb s**t.”

