New Burial Site – Will Princess Diana’s Remains Be Moved To London?

Speculation is rising in Great Britain that Princess Diana‘s remains could be moved to London to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

Sources told Straight Shuter: “Diana was buried on a island on her family estate to give her privacy and in the hope that paying guests would visit her childhood home to pay their respect.

“But now there is talk within the family about moving her to London where it will be easier for folks to visit the People’s Princess.

“The crowds of tourist have never descended upon her final resting place in the numbers they had hoped. No decision has been made yet, but it seems like the right time to return Diana to London where her children are.”

Diana was laid to rest on September 6, 1997, on an island at the center of her family’s Althorp Estate which is located about 70 miles from London. Although there have been reports that her tomb is actually empty.

The stately home in the town of Northampton, is located about 70 miles from London.

The island where Diana is buried lies in the center of the Round Oval lake on the stately grounds. A tall monument statue honoring Diana can be seen from the other side of the lake.

There is also a small temple for Diana for visitors to pay their respects. It contains a black silhouette of Diana set in white marble. Her name is engraved on the temple’s top.

Recently, Judy Garland‘s remains where flown from New York to Los Angeles to be closer to her kids.

