Hosts At War! Wendy Williams SLAMS Steve Harvey For Bad Behavior

Wendy Williams and fellow talk show host Steve Harvey are NOT friends!

The daytime diva appeared on The Stern Show on Wednesday, and slammed the scandal-ridden Harvey over the treatment of his employees, Radaronline.com can report.

Howard Stern began by asking Williams if she would ever approach her staff like Harvey, who sent an infamous memo of demands to his entire crew in May.

“I like Steve, but that whole thing with don’t look at me and stuff, that’s not the approach I take for my staff,” she insisted. “And I’ve taken bits and pieces from people that I’ve admired — including Oprah, including you — but you know my mother and father, that’s the way they raised me.”

PHOTOS: The King Of All Scandals: Shock Jock Howard Stern’s Top 20 Secrets & Feuds EXPOSED

As Radar reported in the spring, Harvey shocked his employees by sending an outrageous email.

“I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show,” the letter stated. “There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in…Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me. I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff.”

After Radar leaked the memo, Harvey refused to apologize for his shocking behavior.

“I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me,” Harvey told ET. “So many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it.”

PHOTOS: Howard Stern Rips Kelly On Air: ‘You Can’t Walk Off Work!’

But Radar revealed that Harvey held a secret 40-minute meeting with his staff, where he nearly started crying.

“You could tell his ego was bruised,” snitched a spy.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.