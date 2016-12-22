Tragic Last Days — Val Kilmer May Have Just Weeks To Live

The final curtain is near for tragic Val Kilmer — and friends said this holiday season may be the last for the gravely ill actor.

“Val’s on his last legs now,” a source close to the “Top Gun” star, who turns 57 on Dec. 31, told RadarOnline.com.

“He keeps trying to assure everyone he’s all right, but it’s clear he’s not. Things have gotten much, much worse.”

Gaunt, 89-pound Kilmer “looked like death warmed over” at a San Diego screening of the film version of his one-man show, Citizen Twain.

Kilmer’s clothes were hanging off his skeletal frame, and he clutched a bottle of mouth spray, which is frequently used to treat dry mouth and throat in cancer patients, on Dec. 9.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, a New York internist who has not treated Kilmer, said: “He looks gravely ill, and it appears he has a swelling on the right side of his neck. This does not look good.”

The Batman Forever star has denied having throat cancer, and his mother, Gladys Leach, said her son was “healed through Christian Science treatments,” which use prayer instead of modern medicine.

But he was forced to use a tracheal tube to eat and breathe at a November appearance.

“At this rate, it appears unlikely Val will make it to the end of January,” said a source.

