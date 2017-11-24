Uma Thurman Hints She Suffered Harvey Weinstein Harassment

Uma Thurman has joined the huge group of women who have slammed disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein for misdeeds. The blonde beauty hinted at harassment by the producer in a cryptic Thanksgiving day tweet on Instagram that read, “I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators — I’m glad it’s going slowly — you don’t deserve a bullet) — stay tuned.”

The former Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill star, 47, worked with producer Weinstein on those hit films, and she included in her Thanksgiving Instagram post to her followers that she was grateful “for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others.”

With a fiery photo of herself from Kill Bill, Thurman added, “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.”

As Radar has reported, Weinstein, 65, has been accused by more than 30 women of sexual harassment or assaults. But the producer has denied the sex wasn’t consensual.

After the news about Weinstein first exploded, Thurman remained quiet about the allegations against Weinsten, saying to Access Hollywood, “I’ve been waiting to feel less angry, and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.

“I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I have learned, I am not a child. And I have learned that when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself,” she said.

But it appears Thanksgiving felt like the appropriate time for Thurman to break her silence, a move applauded by Rose McGowan, whose charges against Weinstein broke the story open big.

McGowan tweeted, “Hi Uma. Welcome”

