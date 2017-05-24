Model Behavior? ‘AGT’ Auditioner Accuses Tyra Banks Of Pulling Daughter’s Hair

A woman, identified as Jane Doe, is suing the production company of America’s Got Talent , claiming host Tyra Banks traumatized her daughter physically and verbally.

In the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, the woman alleged that she and her husband auditioned for the hit show in New York in January, performing a song about motherhood, which “held a certain long-term emotional importance” to her young daughter, named “Mary” in the suit.

But in March when the family flew out to Los Angeles to perform the song for a taped audition, they were “publicly humiliated” by the judges and even an audience member, the suit argues.

The woman claimed Mary was instructed to “act embarrassed and annoyed by her parents’ performance.”

Banks “physically manipulated and verbally abused Mary,” shaking her shoulder and pulling her hair, the suit claims.

The famed model also allegedly “insinuated that Mary was accidentally conceived, made fun of the performance and ridiculed [the song] in front of Mary, all in front of active cameras that were filming Mary.”

The woman said that her daughter suffered “emotional distress” after the incident, seeking unspecified damages for “negligent infliction of emotional distress, civil battery, and civil assault.”

Marathon Productions, named as a defendant in the lawsuit, has not publicly responded to the scandal at this time, according to reports.

