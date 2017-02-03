Too Cheap! Tom Sandoval’s Salary Uncovered In Explosive Lawsuit

Tom Sandoval lives the luxurious Los Angeles lifestyle on Vanderpump Rules, but his bank account is more reflective of a struggling bartender!

RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained a copy of the lawsuit filed against him by his former talent agency, and can reveal that the SURver only brought home $12,000 for season one of Lisa Vanderpump’s show!

Sandoval, 33, brought in $25,900 for season two — and his agent believed he was making upwards of $15,000 per episode from season three and on.

Ariana Madix’s boyfriend was hit with the suit after he terminated his contract with his manager during season three negotiations. The agency claimed that Sandoval signed a contract that encompassed five seasons of the show, so they were entitled to their part of his pay.

The Labor Commissioner ruled in favor of the agency, and Sandoval filed an appeal in 2016.

The case was settled in December of that year.

