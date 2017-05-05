‘Vanderpump Rules’ Divorce Shocker! Read The Secret Court File

.

Tom Sandoval is ready to tie the knot with Ariana Madix — and he shouldn’t take marriage advice from his parents!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Tom’s mom and dad, Anthony and Theresa Sandoval, separated in July 1989, and had a bitter year-long divorce battle.

The Vanderpump Rules star’s parents were forced to share legal custody, but his father was awarded primary physical custody of him and his brother, Brian. Anthony was given their family residence as a result, “to provide the stability and consistency of one home.”

Tom’s dad paid his mom $5,500 to move out of the home. He also was ordered to pay her $6,600 to settle their divorce.

Anthony got to keep their joint savings account, but was orded to split Theresa’s student loan payments with her in return.

Theresa was ordered to pay $370 per month in child support, and only got to see the boys every other week. She also had to pay half of their private high school tuition when they were of age, and had to pay half of their college expenses at the University of Missouri when they enrolled.

But, funds were tight as both of them claimed to make just $25,000 per year at the time of their divorce.

Teresa made an appearance on season four of Vanderpump Rules, but Anthony has yet to appear.

Regardless, Tom, 33, has discussed his parents’ failed marriage, saying, “There’s no reason to sit there and remain together if you’re not happy and you feel like you’re missing out on a life of what could be. My parents have been divorced since I was like 7, and now my mom’s remarried – my dad’s not. They’re super close and they’re friends.”

Tom’s girlfriend Ariana, 31, also had a heartbreaking childhood, as her parents married and divorced twice!

