Finally Ready To Be Suri’s Daddy! Tom To Hash Out Custody Deal With Katie

For Suri Cruise, seeing superstar dad Tom Cruise has been a mission impossible — but that may change as spies claim the pint-size actor and ex-wife Katie Holmes have agreed to meet for the first time in years!

The news broke as the couple’s five-year divorce contract has come to a close.

An insider insists, “Tom can’t hide behind lawyers anymore. He needs to show Katie the respect of one-on-one dialogue and work out a regular visitation schedule with Suri, plus come to terms with the fact Katie’s dating his former friend Jamie Foxx.”

Katie’s shocking split from Tom in 2012 — and defection from his religion, Scientology — probably led to her being labeled a “suppressive person” by the space-alien cult. It typically would demand Tom cut off contact with her — and their child.

Shockingly, Tom has not been photographed in public with his daughter, now 11, since September 2013!

While Katie’s rep claims our insiders are full of bull, one source insists Tom is open to meeting Katie, 38, “though he’s likely to insist on one of his Scientology mentors being present.”‘

Tom allegedly has now been ordered to turn on the charm by cult elders, who want to keep Katie from publicly blasting the group, which is reeling from Leah Remini‘s critical docuseries, Scientology and the Aftermath.

But that’s not the only reason for his change of heart!

“He’s 55 now, and his recent fall on the set of Mission: Impossible 6 — where he broke his ankle — made him realize he’s not getting any younger,” dishes the spy.

“He needs to work on the few relationships he still has left.”

