Tom Cruise’s Stunt Double Slammed Into Same Building Before Star Broke Ankle

Tom Cruise‘s stunt double slammed into the same building the day before star broke his ankle trying the same dangerous jump, the Sunday Mirror has reported.

Cruise’s Church of Scientology is already upset about the incident on the London set of the movie Mission Impossible: 6, as Radar has reported. Now, the strangely similar incident could cause more angst within the ultra-sensitive religion.

Cruise’s stunt man reportedly hit the side of a building just one day before the Hollywood star broke his ankle hitting the same wall.

The double had painfully tested out the jump in advance of filming the scene for M:I 6, the Mirror noted.

A day later, Cruise, 55, was injured doing it for real. He broke his ankle in two places and production has shut down for a time as the A-lister traveled to Los Angeles for medical care.

A source told Radar that Cruise will be in trouble with Scientology bosses for breaking his ankle, as it’s a sign that he has so-called “suppressive people” in his life.

In a major case of Cruise control by his controversial religion, the star now could be told to undergo counseling, according to the source.

“The Church’s faith believes that illnesses and accidents like this come because there is a Potential Trouble Source in someone’s life,” the source told Radar.

Now, the odd déjà vu with the stunt man could send Scientology leaders into even more of a tizzy!

An eyewitness said, “After watching the footage of Tom’s injury, the exact same thing happened to the stunt man the day before.

“The stunt man had padding so that must have protected him. I don’t know if Tom had any padding. I saw the stunt man jump, hit the wall and bounce off.”

The witness added of daredevil Cruise’s ankle injury, “He’ll be laid up for months. It was very risky.”

As Radar has reported, there has also recently been a full instigation on the deaths of two renowned pilots in the Cruise starring war film American Made. They had allegedly fallen to their deaths.

