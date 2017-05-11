‘Southern Charm’ Fakery! Kathryn & Thomas’ Custody Battle Reveals Show Secrets

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis faked their lives for Southern Charm, RadarOnline.com has learned!

According to Charleston County documents obtained by Radar, the former couple lived together in Florida before the birth of their daughter, despite the show being focused on their lives in South Carolina.

Kathryn’s mom, Allison Dennis, claimed in an explosive filing that they only moved back to South Carolina when Kensington was a month old — but they didn’t settle in Charleston where the show is filmed!

Allison claimed they “first settled” in Edisto Island, and only moved to Downtown Charleston “for the filming of the second season of Southern Charm” around August 2014.

Kathryn, 24, later gave birth to St. Julien Rembert Ravenel in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina in 2015.

“I began watching my granddaughter almost every weekend and whenever their nanny, Dawn Ledwell, needed a break,” Allison claimed in court documents asking a judge to grant her time with Kensington and Saint while Kathryn was in rehab.

“During their time living in Edisto and Charlotte Street, Thomas would often ask Kathryn to leave,” Allison continued. “Kathryn would have me come pick up her and her daughter and they would stay with me and my husband. This became a regular occurrence during Season 2 filming.”

“Kathryn and her daughter lived with us from January 2015 until October 2015 until she moved to Mt. Pleasant for filming of Season 3,” Allison concluded. “We would not allow Southern Charm to film at our house so Kathryn moved … shortly before her son’s birth.”

As Radar previously reported, Kathryn and 54-year-old Ravenel’s custody battle is far from over. Kathryn refused to provide Ravenel with her medical records from her 2016 rehab stay despite a court order, and a hearing has been set for September over the matter.

The reality stars have been fighting over Kensington, 3, and Saint, 2, since 2016. Ravenel currently has sole custody of the toddlers.

