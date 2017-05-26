Farrah & Amber Showdown! ‘Teen Mom’ Reunion To Film Next Weekend In NYC

Poor host Dr. Drew Pinsky better get ready! Seven months after Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood broke out into an epic brawl at last season’s Teen Mom OG reunion, the women will face-off again for this year’s annual check-in.

The season 6 reunion will film on June 3 and 4 in a New York City studio, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Sources confirmed both Abraham, 25, and Portwood, 27, will be in attendance.

PHOTOS: Farrah Abraham Celebrates 25th Birthday With ‘Teen Mom’ Pal Jenelle Evans

And though she called off their engagement, Portwood’s boyfriend, Matt Baier, 46, will also accompany the mother of 8-year-old Leah, an insider revealed.

As Teen Mom OG fans know, the former friends are still bitter enemies months after they got into a physical altercation while filming the season 5 reunion in October.

In footage that aired in December, Portwood charged on set after Abraham said Baier looked like a “pedophile.” The furious Never Too Late author slapped her nemesis in the face, which prompted Baier and Abraham’s father, Michael, to jump in.

PHOTOS:Amber’s Humiliation: Portwood’s Bad News Fiancé ALSO Hit On ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans!

The elder Abraham even claimed he was suffering from Baier’s injuries months after the fight. (Baier denied any wrongdoing.)

The Teen Mom costars never kissed and made up, and most recently engaged in a war of words over Portwood’s plans to film a sex tape, which Abraham infamously did first in 2013.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.