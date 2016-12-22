‘Teen Mom’ Tragedy: ‘16 & Pregnant’s Valerie Fairman Dies Of Suspected Overdose

The Teen Mom family has lost a beautiful, big-hearted member.

Valerie Fairman, who starred on 16 & Pregnant in 2010, has died following a long battle with drugs, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The 23-year-old mother of Naveah, 7, passed away suddenly of an overdose in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, her brother, Robert Rivera, tells Radar.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office was not immediately able to confirm that drugs were responsible for the tragic death.

“I don’t have any information to release about her at this time,” a spokesman told Radar.

Sadly, Fairman struggled with substance abuse for years before her passing. She was arrested in 2015 on prostitution charges, and reportedly checked into rehab the year prior.

However, Rivera and another friend, Stashon Smith, claim she was determined to get sober in recent months.

“She was fighting the fight,” Rivera insists. “She appeared in the right mindset. But the struggle was always there.”

Fairman leaves before her siblings, parents and beloved daughter.

“She loved Naveah,” Rivera says.

Hope everyone had a good day ❤️ I was in heaven pic.twitter.com/Fv0FCINaRs — Valerie Fairman (@uuknoiit) October 12, 2016

Fairman’s fellow 16 & Pregnant stars Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska mourned their friend’s death.

“I told her I’m proud of her and looks like she’s doing good,” Evans tweeted this morning.

Oh my god. 😢 I just spoke to her a couple months ago and told her I’m proud of her and looks like she’s doing good. 💔 https://t.co/LQOVoL8eA8 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 22, 2016

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was first to report the death.

