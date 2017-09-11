Teen Found Dead In Hotel Freezer After Drunkenly Trapping Herself Inside, Police Say

A teen was found dead in a hotel freezer on Sunday night after she was reported missing on Saturday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kenneka Jenkins, 19, was found by authorities inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont and pronounced dead after being sent to the hospital.

PHOTOS: Cyber Crime! 10 Gruesome Murders With Killers All Linked Through The Internet

“[I’m] horrified,” said the victim’s mother, Teresa Martin. “It’s something that no one could ever imagine. It’s unbelievable.”

Jenkins was reportedly seen partying on the ninth floor of the hotel before leaving her phone with friends and finding the walk-in freezer. Police believe she may have drunkenly trapped herself inside and froze to death before hotel staff could find her.

After Martin reported her missing, hotel staff searched the facility but did not think to look inside the freezer because it “is not an area where anyone would typically be.”

PHOTOS: Secret Murders, Frozen Bodies & More! Hollywood’s 15 Most Bizarre Conspiracy Theories EXPOSED

Said Jenkins’ distraught mother: “If they had taken me seriously and checked right away, they could have found my daughter much sooner and she might have been alive.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.