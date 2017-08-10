Taylor Blasts DJ In Sex Assault Trial — ‘He Stayed Latched On To My Bare A** Cheek’

Taylor Swift has taken the stand in her explosive fight with a Colorado disc jockey, who she accuses of lifting her skirt and fondling her bare buttocks when they posed together for a pre-concert photo.

“Taylor was very composed and calm,” an eyewitness at the trial in Denver told RadarOnline.com. “She took the stand and was asked questions by her lawyer” about her take on the alleged sexual assault incident involving David Mueller in 2013.

“It was a definite grab. A very long grab,” Radar can confirm Swift testified to an eight-person jury on Aug. 10.

“He stayed latched on to my bare a** cheek as I moved away from him. I was visibly uncomfortable. After this happened it was like a light switched off my personality.”

When asked if Mueller touched her anywhere else, Swift replied: “He was too busy grabbing my ass underneath my skirt so he didn’t grab it outside my skirt. ”

As Radar reported, Mueller insisted that Swift had falsely accused him and he “has been hurt and wants his good name back.”

Days after Swift’s bodyguard kicked Mueller, 55, and his girlfriend out of the meet-and-greet following Swift’s accusation, the radio host was fired from his job at KYGO-FM.

Mueller then sued Swift for up to $3 million, saying it was a “humiliating thing to be accused of something that despicable,” and that if anything, he had accidentally touched her “ribcage or ribs.”

“He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my arm, he did not touch my hand; he grabbed my bare a**!” Swift, who countersued Mueller, fired back in court today.

While on the stand, Swift, 27, also explained that after the alleged incident occurred she soldiered on for the sake of her fans.

“After it happened I just, in a monotone voice, said, ‘Thank you for coming,’ and then they were gone, then I went on with the meet and greet.”

When Mueller’s attorney asked why she didn’t take a break, Swift responded: “And your client could have taken a normal photo with me. I didn’t want to ruin the experience for fans in line.”

Swift, however, said she did notify her security about what she believes happened.

“I said that dude just grabbed my a**,” she testified, adding Mueller “appeared to show signs of someone who had a few cocktails.”

“I am not going to allow you or your client to make it seem like this is in anyway my fault, because it isn’t,” the “Bad Blood” singer continued.

When Mueller’s attorney turned his attention to the infamous photo of Mueller posing with Swift that day, he asked why the front of her skirt wasn’t ruffled if his client had lifted it up.

“Because my a** is located on the back of my body,” Swiftly defiantly responded.

