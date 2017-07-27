Tamra Judge ‘Worried’ About Shannon Beador’s ‘Dangerous’ Weight Gain

Tamra Judge is desperate to help Shannon Beador lose the 40 pounds she gained over the course of a year!

“Shannon, girl, you are brave!” the RHOC star wrote in her Bravo blog. “40% body fat is dangerous.”

“I’ve been worried about Shannon’s weight for some time,” she confessed. “We talk about it almost daily and I try to give her advice without being pushy. The thing about being healthy is not just looking good in a bikini.”

“I wish Shannon lived closer to CUT Fitness so we could train her,” she concluded. “I want to help her so badly! We talk about nutrition and I try to keep her motivated to work out. She’s not passionate about it like me, but she trying. She’s doing a great job lately and I’m so proud of her.”

Beador, 53, put on 40 pounds in between seasons 11 and 12 after Vicki Gunvalson alleged that her husband David beat her behind closed doors. The Beadors denied the claims.

She met with Dr. Tim Ramirez on a recent episode, and learned that she was “sprinting” towards diabetes and cardiovascular disease due to her newfound weight of 172 pounds. RadarOnline.com later confirmed that Dr. Tim is not actually a doctor, as he is a Board Certified Chiropractic Examiner.

Now, Judge, 49, isn’t the only cast member worried about Beador. Radar reported that her friends are concerned about her public breakdowns — similar to her meltdown at The Quiet Woman with Kelly Dodd.

