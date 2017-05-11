The Final Insult: Fired Steve Harvey Staff Members Uninvited From Season Wrap Party

The hits just keep on coming for Steve Harvey’s Chicago staff. Dozens of loyal employees were given pink slips weeks ago ahead of the show’s move to L.A., and now, RadarOnline.com has learned, some have even been banned from tonight’s wrap party!

Staffers were told that to ease the burn of being axed, they’d be treated to a luxurious wrap party on a river boat tonight in Chicago, an insider told Radar.

“But after people RSVP’d,” the staffer said, “they were told there weren’t enough seats for everyone, and some people can’t come!”

“These are people that were loyal to the show for years,” the source continued. “To be fired and then un-invited from the wrap party is just cold. You’d think they’d have rented a big enough boat from the beginning!”

But at least one person isn’t worried about making the guest list: According to the insider, Harvey – who sent a nasty all-hands memo to staff that leaked last night – is not expected to make an appearance.

The show’s main man was MIA as well at a going-away BBQ that was held for staff earlier this week.

The insider said, “Most people were like, whatever. It seems like almost nothing is too low for him at this point.”

In addition, the source claimed, staff were given “a box with wooden Chicago coasters” as a going-away gift, along with “a bottle of bourbon or whiskey.”

Sounds like they’ll need it!

