‘Shahs’ Fakery! Shervin Admitted To Mistress That Show Is ‘Staged’ & ‘Set Up!’

Shervin Roohparvar‘s mistress learned he was in a relationship during their two-day rendezvous – and he tried to blame Shahs of Sunset for his behavior! Melissa Flentzeris exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how Roohparvar tried to talk his way out of the cheating scandal.

Flentzeris, who works as a Social Media Entertainer, began talking to the Bravo star in June 2015 when she asked him to collaborate on a video with her. They continued talking until they met in May 2017.

Shortly after their romp, she learned of his girlfriend Annalise Carbone while watching an episode of the Bravo show.

“I messaged him straight away and asked if he had a girlfriend,” she told Radar. “He called me back straight away and said he didn’t have one and that everything on the show ‘isn’t as it seems.'”

She continued that Roohparvar claimed, “A lot of the show was staged and set up.”

“So me having feelings for him, I believed him,” she said. “I was curious though and I had that gut feeling something wasn’t right.”

As Flentzeris previously told Radar, she looked her up on Facebook and noticed she was tagged in photos of Roohparvar’s apartment, the same one he brought her to.

“The interior designer tagged her and Shervin in these pictures,” she explained. “I started reading the comments and Annalise was thanking him for making her dream home! My heart sank. I couldn’t believe it.”

She then checked Instagram and noticed she was tagged in more photos.

“I just felt honestly sick because I really was starting to like him and he showed just as much interest in me,” she said. “He tried to contact me a couple of days ago. I didn’t answer and I don’t think he deserves my time so I’m completely ignoring him.”

But she soon learned that she wasn’t the only woman he allegedly cheated with.

“I watched the last episode of Shahs of Sunset and he got caught cheating on Annalise and he denied it,” she said. “But the girl Tara admitted he slept with her too.”

As Radar reported, Flentzeris, who lives in Australia, reached out to him during a trip to Los Angeles.

“He said, ‘Let’s go to his bedroom.’ We went and one thing led to another and we had sex,” she revealed. “He insisted I stay over the night to sleep at his place and I was happy to so I did. I woke up at about 9am the next morning and woke up to him hugging me. I told him I’m going to go, but he wanted me to stay so I did and we ended up having sex again.”

The two continued their rendezvous later on in the evening.

“We expressed to each other that we liked each other’s company and we were flirting a lot. Then after a few hours we had sex again,” she said. “He wanted me to stay over the night so I did. I was really starting to develop feelings for him.”

The reality star told Radar when asked for comment, “I can’t talk about it. If you watch the show you’ll see where my relationship goes and where it develops.”

