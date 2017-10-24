Shawn Johnson Confesses Guilt To Husband For Tragic Miscarriage

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, 25, just shared an emotional new video vlog with husband Andrew East, 26, about their recent miscarriage.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the newlywed pair voiced their heartbreak on Youtube this weekend, after having lost their first child. Since then, thousands of people reached out to them in sympathy, sharing their stories with them and sending their support.

It was a super emotional roller coaster, and one that we never imagined sharing with the world,” said Johnson in the video, after miscarrying two days after finding out she was pregnant. “But we felt like so many people go through it that it was something we wanted to share with you guys,” she adds. “We’ve never posted anything that raw and real before, and it meant a lot to us.”

Speaking to the camera, Johnson opened up about her feelings following the miscarriage, saying, “I felt guilty. I felt sad and I remember telling Andrew, ‘I’m sorry I lost your baby.’ I felt like it was something that I did.”

She thought: “I didn’t take care of the baby well enough, or I was stressed out too much, or I didn’t take the right prenatal vitamins. All these different guilts and thoughts and negative feelings of ‘I failed my baby.'”

She continued saying that she felt like she was uninhabitable, like “No baby’s gonna live inside this belly.”

“pregnancy + heartbreak”. New video is up on our YouTube page. Link in bio above. This is by far the hardest video we’ve ever posted but we felt as though it was a story that needed to be shared as so many struggle with the same thing. @andrewdeast I love you more than anything in this world and I know you are going to make the greatest Daddy in the world someday. Thank you for being my rock through all of this. A post shared by Shawn Johnson East (@shawnjohnson) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Doting husband Andrew East – who was seen embracing his wife throughout the entire video – claimed he was in awe of how strong she’s been and he’s so proud of how she’s handled this difficult situation. He added that they would both be sharing many more videos of their journey now that they know people are interested in hearing their story, and that they look forward to expanding their family in the near future.

“[Shawn Johnson] your courage awes me,” wrote East on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of him kissing his wife while she held two tiny baby sneakers.

Thank you all so much for the support. @shawnjohnson your courage awes me. See the full story with link in bio #baby #marriage A post shared by Andrew East (@andrewdeast) on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

