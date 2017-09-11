Kris Jenner To Stage On-Camera Intervention For Troubled Scott Disick

Scott Disick‘s battle with addiction nearly turned deadly when he was rushed to the hospital and placed on a medical hold.

And now, as the 34-year-old father of three continues on a non-stop partying spree, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that momager Kris Jenner has set plans to save his life — and her reality show.

“Kris wants to stage an intervention for Scott,” a family insider said. “And she wants to do it on-camera to be used in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

But the source insisted Jenner is interested in more than just ratings.

“She is also trying everything she can to get him into rehab. She wants Scott to be there for her grandchildren and she knows that if he keeps going, he will die,” the source said. “His drinking has ruined his life, his relationship with Kourtney and his friendship with Khloe. It’s really sad.”

