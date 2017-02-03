Scheana & Ariana Tell All On Secret Lesbian Hookup, Bisexual Relationships

Scheana Shay isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules girl to go both ways, RadarOnline.com has learned!

The SURver appeared with Ariana Madix on The Tomorrow Show — and revealed they had secretly hooked up in an off-screen rendezvous!

“There was that time in Vegas, in the casino, when we made out,” Shay replied when asked if her and Madix ever got together.

“Oh my God! Oh, we were so drunk, oh my God,” Madix laughed.

Then, Madix explained the ladies were in Las Vegas for a cheerleading competition with Shay’s mother and sister when Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval decided to meet up with them. Shay and Madix went off by themselves, and the boys discovered them making out.

Madix, 31, said it was in the beginning of her relationship with Sandoval, 33, and he didn’t care too much. She also claimed Sandoval has hooked up with Schwartz, 34!

Madix later revealed she is more fluid when it came to her sexuality, and doesn’t believe in strict labels.

“The lady pool for me was not like a ‘let’s kiss in front of boys’ kind of thing,” she elaborated. “It was a little more involved…basically we were like, like, best friends but we also, you know, had an attraction to each other in a, yeah…so it’s kind of like being in a relationship but not being, but we were also, like, helping each other with, like, guy relationships, and like, I don’t know, it was, it was complicated.”

Radar previously reported that Shay, 31, confessed she hooked up with a best friend in the past and wouldn’t be opposed to hooking up with another woman in the future.

