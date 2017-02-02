‘Heartbroken’ Scheana Shay’s Bombshell Baby Plans Uncovered

Scheana Shay is newly single — and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that she’s already thinking about settling down!

“Scheana is talking about freezing her eggs now that she’s dating,” a source close to the Vanderpump Rules star revealed to Radar.

“Now that she and Mike split, she has to think about being able to have kids later if she doesn’t find the right guy shortly,” the insider added. “She’s heartbroken.”

Scheana, 31, and Mike, 29, tied the knot on TV in 2014, and documented their troubled relationship on Vanderpump Rules. The couple was shown arguing over Mike’s sobriety, and Scheana even hosted a tearful intervention at their home with his friends.

The SURver filed for divorce in November 2016 after Mike reportedly relapsed on drugs. His family insisted to Radar that he was sober at the time of their split.

Scheana is currently looking for a new apartment while she waits for a judge to sign off on their settlement. She recently appeared on The Tomorrow Show podcast, and revealed that she isn’t seeing anyone special yet.

Stay with Radar for the latest on the Shays’ divorce.

