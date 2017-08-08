Savannah Chrisley Dumped By NBA Player Boyfriend Luke Kennard

Savannah Chrisley apparently doesn’t know best when it comes to relationships.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the 19-year-old reality star has been dumped by her NBA player boyfriend, Luke Kennard, after only two months of dating!

“Luke broke up with Savannah, and she is crushed,” a source close to situation revealed. “While they were on their recent trip to the Cayman Islands he decided that she was not the type of woman he wanted to be with anymore. He basically told her that he was done.”

But the proof is in the pictures ! As fans know, the Chrisley Knows Best teen queen has been posting non-stop photos of her and Kennard, 21, all over her social media pages (which include Instagram, Twitter and Facebook) since the two first became an official couple at the end of June.

And now all of the photos she posted are gone ,and the only ones that remain are one shot of the two of them on his Instagram.

As Radar previously reported, Kennard left his longtime girlfriend, hometown beauty Anna Castro, to be with Chrisley.

According to the source, Kennard may have realized that he made a mistake.

“Savannah thinks that Luke is getting back together with Anna, and she may be right,” the source added.

On August 6 – the day after the Chrisley family arrived home from their tropical vacation – Savannahposted a heartbreaking message on Facebook, along with a photo of her walking solo on the beach.

Did you think that Savannah Chrisley will ever find real love? Tell us your thought s below.

