The Wedding Date Is Set! Sandy’s Kids Convince Her To Say ‘I Do’ Again

Sandra Bullock and photographer Bryan Randall are secretly engaged and planning a lavish August wedding at her California home, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

After two years of dating, sources say it was her two children who urged the Oscar-winning beauty to tie the knot with her silver fox, because they’re fed up with waiting for Randall to officially become their father!

“Sandra’s adopted kids don’t want her to wait any longer to marry Bryan,” claimed an inside source.

“They’ve been secretly engaged for a while, and Sandra is finally ready to make it official!”

PHOTOS: DUI Bust, Warrants & Jail — Inside Troubled Past Of Sandra Bullock’s New Boyfriend

Two years ago, the Miss Congeniality star, 52, moved Randall, 50, into the Beverly Hills mansion she shares with her adopted children, Louis, 7, and Laila, 4.

The Portland, Ore.-born ex-con and former model already raised his college-aged daughter Skylar with deceased ex Janine.

Now, he’s ready to raise two more children with the Blind Side star.

“Bryan, Sandra and the kids are one big, happy family, and the idea is to have a big wedding bash this August at their home,” the insider told Radar.

PHOTOS: Sandra Bullock’s Early Years in Hollywood

“It will be a celebration of their blended family, and it will be as much a children’s party as a wedding with amusements for the kids and their friends, like a bouncy castle,” the source claimed.

“Outwardly, it will look like a children’s party, but that will be a cover for the wedding!”

What’s more, Bullock wants to invite co-stars from her upcoming female heist flick Ocean’s Eight. That cast includes Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson.

“They really bonded during the shoot!” said the source.

PHOTOS: No Bra, No Problem! Sandra EXPOSES Her Top In Broad Daylight

But despite being engaged, the actress isn’t wearing a ring.

“She and Bryan are super-secretive and don’t want to give anything away,” dished the pal.

And that’s just the beginning.

Added the source, “Sandra and Bryan are talking about the possibility of adding a third child to their noisy brood — either through another adoption or by using a surrogate!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.