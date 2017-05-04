BREAKING NEWS: Ryan Seacrest Signs $73M Radio Deal

Ryan Seacrest isn’t leaving the radio airwaves for his new gig with Kelly Ripa: RadarOnline.com has learned that he’s just signed a new multi-million-dollar deal with iHeart Radio.

“It’s a three-year deal for $73 million,” the insider said.

Seacrest started his new job co-hosting mornings with Ripa on Monday and finalized the deal around the same time.

PHOTOS: Kelly Ripa’s 8 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals Exposed

In fact, the source told Radar, the terms of the deal will allow him to do both gigs simultaneously.

“They are turning [LIVE Executive Producer Michael] Gelman’s second office at ABC into Ryan’s new radio studio,” said the insider. “After LIVE, Ryan can get in the elevator and do his radio show!”

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.