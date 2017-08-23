Ryan Edwards’ Wife Leans On Friends As Cheating Scandal Explodes: ‘They Support Me’

Ryan Edwards‘ wife Mackenzie Standifer is leaning on her girlfriends during her time of need. After RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the Teen Mom OG dad sent naked photos to a woman he met on the dating app Tinder, Standifer thanked her friends for their support.

“My girlies,” she captioned photos of her friends on Instagram. “They’ve loved on me, they’ve told me when I’m wrong. They’ve laughed, cried, argued and been along for the ride with me on one of my stupid ‘plans’ I seem to come up with.”

She continued, “I cherish them. They have supported me in everything, stupid or logical and they’ve been there through fire so we can walk through heaven. I’m so blessed to call these girls my sisters.”

The post comes only days after Radar revealed a conversation between Edwards and another woman.

PHOTOS: Meet Kailyn’s Baby Boy! See First Photos Of Teen Mom Lowry’s Newborn Son

“Why are you on Tinder? I thought you were married,” the woman asked in a conversation that began on August 12, 2017.

He responded, “I am… I still like to have a little fun.”

When she asked, “Are you going to f**k me?” he answered, “Yeah. Come on then.”

PHOTOS: Back On? Kailyn Lowry Heads Home From Hospital With Baby Daddy Chris!

Edwards then sent her a never-before-seen selfie and two penis photos.

“Send me a picture,” he said. “Send me a sexy one. Let me see how pink it is.” He continued, “Make me hard. Come on. Send me a video. U playing with yourself… Come over I told you I’ll let u sit on my face so I could get u good and wet.”

Then, two more women from Tennessee came forward claiming they spoke with Maci Bookout‘s baby daddy on Tinder.

PHOTOS: Betrayal! Nude Photos! Arrests & More: Teen Moms’ 20 Most Shocking Scandals

One of the women claimed Edwards sent a racy message that read, “Come on, make me hard.” Radar was unable to verify the new claims.

Edwards and Standifer got married on May 15, 2017.

This is the second scandal to hit the couple. Edwards entered rehab for drub abuse shortly after their wedding when he was caught on camera driving high on Xanax.

He told Radar when asked for comment, “I’m married. Get [the] f**k out of here with that dumb s**t.”

Do you think Standifer will file for divorce? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.