It’s Over! ‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Leaving Husband Kody Amid Marital Crisis

Robyn Brown is kicking off the New Year by leaving her husband Kody. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Sister Wives star is walking out on her husband after months of marital issues.

“She is leaving the first week in January to go back to Utah with the kids and be with her family to figure out the next step in her life,” a source close to the reality stars told Radar. “Her kids aren’t being treated very well.”

The insider claims they have had marital issues since her pregnancy earlier this year.

“There were a lot of communication issues and a lot of fighting,” the source said. “Kody is really bad at handling stressful situations and wants to be safe all the time, and when Robyn could no longer be his source of comfort. He couldn’t handle it.”

Robyn was barely on the recent season because she “wasn’t happy” and “didn’t really want to film.”

“This season is really focusing on Maddie’s wedding and on the catfish plot,” the insider said. “Robyn’s always gotten her way, now she’s totally done. She refuses to be placed on the back-burner.”

Robyn will most likely stay with her mother when she returns to Utah.

“She burned a lot of bridges back home, but she is ready to repair old relationships,” the insider said. “Robyn is looking to move back home full time. She has to wait till she’s done with the show. Things with Kody are not the happily ever after like she was expecting.”

But her move back home won’t be drama-free, as she’s “upset with herself” for giving Kody adoption rights to her three children Aurora, Breanna and Dayton from a previous marriage.

